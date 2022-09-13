How to get the Falling Water and Ice Heart resources in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many resources that you will need to obtain as you make your way through Disney Dreamlight Valley. While many of these resources are easy enough to obtain, others are slightly cryptic. For instance, the Falling Water and Ice Heart ingredients of the final Watering Can Enchantment are necessarily the most spot-on ingredients. Merlin will tell you as such. Here is how you can get the Falling Water and Ice Heart resources in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find the Falling Water and Ice Heart

As you progress through Merlin’s questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley, he will task you with collecting various items to make enchantments. These enchantments are meant to upgrade your Royal Watering Can so that you can destroy the large purple mushrooms around the town. Merlin’s Last quest, The Final Trial, will have you collecting two odd ingredients; Falling Water and the Ice Heart.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Falling Water is the easier of the two to obtain since you should already have the Glade of Trust unlocked thanks to previous quests for Merlin requiring items in the area. Go to the Glade of Trust and make your way to where the waterfall that leads outside of the map is. This is next to where the floating rocks leading to the Orb of Trust are. Interact with the water in this area to automatically pick up the Falling Water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Merlin will give you a hint as to how you can get the Ice Heart. He does this by giving you the Seed of Ice. Obviously, the seed is meant to be planted. Unfortunately, it can only be planted in the Frozen Heights. This is the biome above the Forest of Valor. To enter this biome, you will need to save up 10,000 Dreamlight. Once you have access to this biome, dig a hole and plant the seed. Wait for the seed to grow and it will become an Ice Heart. Harvest the Ice Heart and you will have the two items you need to complete the quest.