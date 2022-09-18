How to Reboot computers at Seven Outpost II, V, or Synapse Station in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Chrome has begun to overtake the island in Fortnite, but research still needs to be done about what’s happening. Jones and Amie need your help to figure out what’s been happening, and the first series of Paradise missions are available for you to go through. One of these quests has you rebooting a computer at one of three key locations on the map. This guide covers how you reboot a computer at Seven Outpost II, V, or Synapse Station in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Where to find computers at Seven Outpost II, V, and Synapse Station in Fortnite

There are computers at specific locations in Seven Outpost II, V, and Synapse Station. Before you reach these locations, we recommend having this quest bookmarked on your log, which you can do by visiting the quest page and tagging the Paradise questline. It should be the first quest in your log. Once you have this bookmarked, you can visit any Seven Outpost II, V, or Synapse Station to find a computer. As you approach these locations, there will be a small star on your mini-map.

Here’s where you can find Seven Outpost II, V, and Synapse Station on the Fortnite map to reboot a computer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All three locations are close to the exterior of the map. You might want to land nearby these locations and grab some gear before visiting them. However, because of their places on the island, you might be able to avoid encountering players who are also trying to complete these quests. Nevertheless, you do not want to wait too long. If you do, you might find the Storm surrounding you much quicker than you anticipate, and returning to the safety of the circle could be difficult, especially if you cannot find a vehicle, a boar, or a wolf to ride.

When you approach the computer at these three locations, interact with it, and you will advance the quest. Jones will give you a call, which also indicates you’ve completed this task.