How to emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

There are multiple locations for you to visit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and these new locations have arrived alongside a mysterious material known as Chrome. Almost everything is becoming Chrome on the island, and while this material infects everything, there are still some routine quests for you to complete for your weekly battle pass. This guide covers where you need to go to emote on The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Where to find The Flairship, the Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite

The Flairship, the Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance are new locations you can visit on the map that are a part of the large POIs you can visit. You can find them while visiting the Rave Cave, Tilted Towers, and Lustrous Lagoon, which will take you all over the map in Fortnite. You do not need to complete this challenge in a single match, which means you can visit each location while playing different matches, making your work significantly easier, especially when trying to avoid other players throwing Chrome Splashes at you.

Here’s where you will find The Flairship, the Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance on the map.

When you arrive at these locations, you will need to use one of any emote you’ve assigned to your character. The emote will only need to last for a second, and your quest log will update, meaning you can move on to the next location. The Flairship and Driftwood are both in the air, which means you may want to land on them using your glider or build a ramp up to reach them. They also contain NPCs you can speak with, and we recommend going out of your to talk to them to complete your NPC collection.