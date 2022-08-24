How to reforge and unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine in The Archon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The Archon is the final map available for the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. While it is a rework of the Terra Maledicta that was released earlier in the year for the game, it being a round-based map makes it much more endearing to Zombies players than that original version. As is the case with pretty much every Zombies map, one of the first things you should do in the game is access the Pack-a-Punch machine. Here is how to do that on The Archon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

Related: Best guns for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

How to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

When you first begin your match in The Archon, you will notice that the Pack-a-Punch machine has been split apart in the opening Temple area. While there are some zombies spawning and attacking you, a group of enemies are standing in front of the machine and can not be killed. To get it working, you must make your way to the two opposite sides of the map and retrieve its missing parts.

In general, you should be able to get the Pack-a-Machine working by round 5 or 6 at the latest. All you need to do is accumulate points and open up gateways to the parts before returning to the Temple. The only doorways you can’t get past are the ones with the Runes on them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first part is over in Derailment. Once you grab it, you can turn around and make your way back towards Temple or use the portal for a faster travel back, but you should have a simple path back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second part is in The Spike. Like with the other part, once you grab it, either work your way back to get to the Temple or use the portal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you return to Temple, make your way to the Pack-a-Punch machine and be ready for a fight. Make sure you have the weapon you want; we recommend the Combat Shotgun. When you interact with it, a bright flash will appear and the enemies standing around will attack you. Because one of these guys is a Sturmkrieger, we recommend making your way to the left or right alleyway to get cover from its fire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have defeated enough enemies, the ritual will end, and you can now access the Pack-a-Punch machine. More enemies, including Boom-schriers, will spawn in, so focus on taking them out slowly while prioritizing staying alive.