How to repair your car in BitLife

Accidents can happen at any time, and they can be costly affairs depending on how bad the accident had been. In BitLife, your vehicle will slowly degrade over time, making it easier for things to fall or force you to replace it. If you’re looking to repair your vehicle, there are a few ways to go about this. For those looking to complete the Motorhead Challenge in BitLife, you need to repair a vehicle 10 times.

The trick to repairing a vehicle is when something breaks off, you’ll always have a notification appear on your screen informing you about the damage. These are random events, so when they happen, you’ll have to offer up the repair cost, and it should happen instantly. If you cannot afford to repair your vehicle, you’ll need to do some freelance or part-time jobs to earn some quick cash. Once you have the cash, click on the Assets tab, and click on the vehicle that requires the repairs. You can tap on the repairs command, and you’ll be able to apply the necessary repairs.

For the Motorhead Challenge, this means you need to wait until your car needs to have any repairs. If it’s running in good condition, and there’s nothing with it, you won’t be able to repair your vehicle. A car needing repairs is a random event, so you’re better off just continuing onto the next year to see what happens. The better condition your vehicles are in, the less likely they are to need any repairs.