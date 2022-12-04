Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 introduces a new perk system into the game in the form of Reality Augments. At intervals during each map, you’ll be notified that new Reality Augments are ready. Wait until there are no hostile enemies nearby and press right on the D-pad to open the Reality Augments menu. You’ll be presented with two Reality Augments to choose from. Sometimes there’ll be one that you definitely want, but many Reality Augments are specific to weapons or vehicles, and if you don’t have the relevant weapon or vehicle for a Reality Augment, then you’re not going to want to select. But what do you do if neither of the Reality Augments on offer does you any good?

How to reroll Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t want either of the Reality Augments offered to you, then you also have the option to reroll. This will remove the two Reality Augments and replace them with two different randomly generated Reality Augments. To reroll Reality Augments, hold Square/X/Y until two new Reality Augments appear. Your first reroll is free, but after that each reroll will cost 100 Gold Bars. You can reroll as many times as you can afford, but 100 Gold Bars is quite a lot, so we don’t recommend that you reroll unless both of the offered Reality Augments are totally useless. If you keep rerolling in the hope of getting a particular favorite Reality Augment, you’re going to run out of Gold Bars very quickly, and you probably won’t get your first choice Reality Augment anyway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using Reality Augments is a cool new way of buffing your character in Fortnite, and creating a character that really suits your play styles and current objectives. But given the randomly generated nature of Reality Augments, you also need to be prepared to improvise and adapt according to the luck of the draw.