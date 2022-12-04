How to get The Witcher Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is keeping with the tradition of giving players more cosmetics than just what is in the Battle Pass. This includes Geralt of Rivia, the lead protagonist of The Witcher series. Those who obtain the skin can even nab his very own dedicated Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emotes. However, you won’t discover the character for sale in the Item Shop. Here’s how to get the Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite.

How to unlock The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite

Similar to seasons in Chapter 3, Geralt of Rivia is a bonus skin that can only be unlocked by completing its dedicated quests in the Battle Pass tab — so you’ll need the pass in order to partake in these challenges. However, this questline has yet to go live, as its launch date is slated for February 7. Once that date comes, this page will be updated to reflect what challenges need to be done to own the character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown above, Geralt is not the only cosmetic that will be rewarded from the challenges. Its tab also gives players a preview of its Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling, Igni Sign Emote, and Witcher’s Steel Sword Harvesting Tool. But, that’s not all. The menu also points to additional Witcher item being unlockable starting on February 28, though their challenges are also unknown for now.

Until then, you will still have plenty of items to nab if you are a Battle Pass owner. The first 14 pages of the Battle Pass features other gaming icons, such as Doom’s Doom Slayer as well as Fortnite’s main villain, Geno the Ageless. Skins inside the pass are also being treated to additional styles in the near future, thanks to the new Bonus Rewards and Midseason Drops menus.