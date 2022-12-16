The My Hero Academia anime skins and challenges have made their way to Fortnite. During Chapter 4, Season 1, players have an opportunity to purchase many of their favorite skins from the anime series and add them to their collection. There are also a few challenges in this crossover event, with one of them requiring you to save training dummies from several locations on the map, each in the water. Here’s what you need to know about how to rescue Training Dummies from the water in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to find and rescue Training Dummies from the water in Fortnite

There are six dummies that you need to save scattered across the map. Before you start a match, we recommend tracking the quest associated with this challenge to have their locations highlighted on the map, making it far easier to track them down as you work towards completing them all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two locations on the south part of the map. One is to the west of Frenzy Fields, and one is to the southeast of Faulty Splits. You may want to grab these two training dummies during different games before making your way to the northern part of the map. The other four locations will take you to a location to the west of The Citadel, the Citadel itself, Anvil Square, and to the west of Brutal Bastion.

When you reach each location, there will be a highlighted training dummy for you to find in the water. You must interact with the dummy and save them from the water. Thankfully, if another player has interacted with the dummy, it will remain there, so you can still save them yourself at a later point in the match.