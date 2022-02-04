How to save caged survivors in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Once you finish introductory quests in the the first hour or so of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the game’s large world will open up to you. There are plenty of things to do, from unlocking fast travel locations by activating windmills to venturing through risky loot-filled Dark Hollows. While you explore The City, you’ll come across random encounters that vary in objectives, such as killing an infected known as a Bolter. One random encounter you’ll eventually run into are caged survivors. It might be confusing to figure out how to rescue them, but this guide will walk you through it.

When wandering the rooftops and city streets, you might notice a survivor dangling high above from a cage. The first thing you’ll want to do is clear out all the infected around them. Use your survivor sense to make sure you haven’t missed any. Then, equip a throwing knife.

Aim your throwing knife at the rope holding the survivor. You’ll slice through it and the cage will come crashing down.

Now that your fellow survivor has been rescued, make sure to speak to them to get an item as a reward. Completing the encounter will also give you XP for both your combat and parkour skill trees.