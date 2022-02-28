How to say “Hello” in Elden Ring – Prattling Pate location

Elden Ring, like many From Software games before it, features a silent protagonist, whose main method of interacting with other players involves writing cryptic messages on the ground. Though the game features a wide range of emotes, there isn’t much of an option when it comes to talking out loud. That is, unless you get a creepy little face to speak for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Prattling Pate “Hello” item can be found early on in your time exploring Limgrave, as long as you’re looking closely. For many players, Stormfoot Catacombs (marked below) might even be the first dungeon they ever tackle in the open world. before heading here though, we recommend bringing along some sort of ranged damage option like throwing knives, which can be purchased from the vendor at the nearby Church of Elleh, as that will make this dungeon much easier to navigate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon reaching the catacombs, head down the stairs and take a right at the first hallway. Then, turn left at the room with the large stone door. The room down these stairs has a couple of gargoyles on a ledge, one of which will jump down, and another that (usually) only throws knives at you from afar. After dealing with one or both of these, head straight through the hallway that exits this room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you enter the next room, you should immediately notice a large blast of fire shooting down the adjoining hallway. Take note, though, that there is a gargoyle hiding on the wall to your right. A ranged attack will knock it off, making it much easier to dispatch.

After this, you’ll have to make your way down the hallway and take cover in the small nook on the right hand side. Be sure to run and time this as precisely as possible, as the gap between fire blasts is fairly brief. Once there, time out another dash and head straight for the flame trap with your weapon drawn. Once you reach it, immediately hit it with a melee attack. This will cause the trap to retract into the floor safely.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Prattling Pate will be waiting for you just behind the trap, in a dark corner of the room. If you plan on saying hello frequently, particularly if you’re playing a bit of multiplayer, we would suggest equipping this little face to your pouch for easy access.

Related: How to know if a fall will kill you in Elden Ring