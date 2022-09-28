How to score low driven shots in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23, a low driven shot is a strike at goal that’s kicked low, but with power. Low driven shots can be more effective than other shots because it’s harder for goalkeepers to get down low than it is for them to reach a ball travelling at waist, chest, or head height. But in FIFA 23, low driven shots are performed differently than in FIFA 22.

How to take a low driven shot in FIFA 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

While in FIFA 22, you performed a low driven shot by holding both “bumper” buttons when taking a shot, that particular button combination has now been taken by the new Power Shot, so if you try that, you’ll find your player winds his shooting back a long way before piledriving the ball at the goal, and not along the ground. To take a low driven shot in FIFA 23, there are no special button combinations. You simply have to take a shot at between 20% to 30% power. In other words, you want the power bar to stop close to the first of the three vertical lines.

How to score a low driven shot in FIFA 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing to note is that taking a shot at around 25% power ensures its trajectory will be low, but it does not guarantee that it’ll be especially driven. Sometimes it’ll just roll harmlessly into the keeper’s waiting hands. This partly depends on the stats of the player, but there also seem to be various situational factors at play. For example, if you’re running onto a through ball or loose ball at pace, then the shot will definitely be driven. If, however, you’re moving slowly, or turning awkwardly, then it’s more likely to just roll harmlessly. In general, low driven shots are more effective at close range, but you can also score with them from further out, particularly against keepers who are tall and low on agility.