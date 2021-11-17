How to scout a UFO crash site in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

There are new challenges available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Anybody who goes and visits Kakashi near Lazy Lake will be able to get his punchcard which is filled with new challenges to complete. One of them involves scouting a crash UFO crash site.

Once you have spoken with Kakashi and activated the punchcard, this is the first challenge. The easiest thing to do is head east toward the waterfall where you will find a stopwatch symbol floating in the air. Interacting with it will cause some white dots to spawn in a circuit around the area. Each one will have a bright beam of light shooting up into the air from it, so they are easy to see.

All you need to do is get to each dot before the timer runs out. Some of them might be on the ground, but others can be in the purple energy pathways traveling around the crash site, so prepare to jump in and grab them.

If you miss one, you can just go back and get it, and the overall order is not important. You can also just restart the event by returning to the stopwatch if you do not get them all collected in time.