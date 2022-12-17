How to see the Mr. Beast Extreme Survival Challenge Leaderboard for Fortnite

The Mr. Beast Extreme Survival Challenge is a special Fortnite competition that you can participate in for a limited time, and if you do, there’s a chance for you to win the one million dollar prize. The reward goes to the winner, but you can only see how you’re doing by visiting the leaderboard. There is a leaderboard for your area, but it doesn’t always label the exact winner. Here’s what you need how to see the Mr. Beast Extreme Survival Challenge Leaderboard in Fortnite.

Where is the Mr. Beast Extreme Survival Challenge Leaderboard for Fortnite

There is an official leaderboard and a Fortnite tracker website that monitors the overall experience for everyone. You can check out the official leaderboard while playing the Fortnite game. You will need to go into the discovery menu and view the chance to compete. There is an official leaderboard for your region. However, it doesn’t show everyone, and you’ll want to see who’s in the lead for the competition and who can win the money.

Related: Who won Mr. Beast’s Extreme Survival Tournament in Fortnite?

You want to visit the Fortnite tracker to check out who is actually in the lead. Since the start, it looks like Anas from Guild eSports is in the lead, with 142,099 points, 13 matches, and 9 wins. They have an average placement of 1.92 in the competition to earn that top mark. However, Fortnite will officially announce the winner sometime in early 2023, so even though those tracker rewards show Anas as the winner, we won’t know anything until the official announcement from the Epic Games team.

We will have to wait until the holidays are over and 2023 begins before we know the official winner and can wish them congratulations on their victory.