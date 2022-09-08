There are many activities to take part in while progressing through Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can do everything from gardening to fishing. You can even take part in helping Remy run his restaurant, Chez Remy. Helping out your friend will get you some nice rewards. Make sure to stop in often to help feed the hungry residents of the valley. Here is how you serve residents at the restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to serve residents at the restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can start serving the hungry residents, you will first need to unlock Chez Remy. This can be done pretty quickly after you gain access to Dream Castle. After accessing the castle, enter the realm of Ratatouille and complete Remy’s quest. Continue Remy’s questline and it will lead to the opening of the restaurant in town.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the restaurant is built, head inside and you will often find at least one resident waiting at one of the tables. When you spot a resident in the restaurant, they will have a meal above their head. If you wish to serve them, you will first need to make the meal they want.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can craft the meal in the kitchen. When doing so, Remy will be at your side and change his expression based on whether or not you are making something good or bad. If you already know the recipe for the entreé that the resident wants, you can use the cookbook to craft it automatically. If not, you will need to guess.

After you cook the meal, interact with the resident. You will see a new dialogue option that says “I have your order.” Select the new dialogue option and give the resident their order. This will get you a large amount of experience toward the resident’s Friendship Level.