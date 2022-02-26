How to set up an Xbox controller for Elden Ring on PC

Elden Ring is available for PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Steam Deck. If you’re one of the many who play on PC and enjoy using a controller to play, you’re in luck as Elden Ring has controller support. However, connecting it through your computer can be difficult as it depends on what controller you’re using. If you’re using an Xbox controller, here’s how to connect it.

How to connect an Xbox Controller for Elden Ring

To set up your Xbox controller, you’ll first need to connect it to your PC. The easiest and most direct way to do so is by plugging it into a USB 3.0 port. You can read more details here. Connecting it via Bluetooth is a bit more complicated. Go to your computer’s Settings, select Devices, and click “Add a Bluetooth or other device”. Select your Xbox controller and you should be good to go.

Once the actual controller is connected to your computer, go to Steam’s settings. Find the controller section and choose either desktop or big picture configuration. Double-check that the box that says Xbox Configuration Support is checked.

Another step is to go to the properties section of Elden Ring. Right-click on Elden Ring, and select properties. Find the controller tab and choose Enable Steam Input from the dropdown and your controller should then appear.

If doing so does not get the controller to connect, you may need to try another USB port.