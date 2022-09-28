How to set up supply lines between settlements in Fallout 4

After only a few hours of playing Fallout 4, you’ll likely be inundated with junk items that you’ve gathered to use as building materials for your settlements. While you can store this junk in your settlement’s workshop to use later in building and gear upgrades, you’ll notice that if you store junk in one settlement’s workshop, you won’t be able to use it in another. Alternatively, you can set up supply lines to link junk between settlements, or use one settlement as a hub city between them all.

Setting up supply lines

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to establish supply lines between your settlements, you’ll need to obtain the first rank of the Local Leader perk, which requires six Charisma and at least one level up. In addition, you’ll need to be in control of at least two settlements, and have a settler at one settlement with no current task or occupation.

When in a settlement, interact with the workshop or hold V to open the build menu, then mouse over and highlight a settler. If they aren’t assigned to anything, you can press Q on them to assign them to a supply line. This will open up a menu that allows you to select one settlement for that settler to connect to.

After doing so, this settler will become a provisioner, and instead of staying at home, they will travel between their original settlement and their assigned settlement with a pack brahmin. With these two settlements connected, they will share all items in their collective workshops, including junk, food, and water.

Every settlement that is connected to another, even tangentially, will share its pooled resources with the rest of the supply network. In practice, if Sanctuary Hills is connected to the Red Rocket Truck Stop with one provisioner from Sanctuary, and the Red Rocket Truck Stop is connected to the Starlight Drive In by a Red Rocket Truck Stop, then resources will be shared between Sanctuary Hills and the Starlight Drive In as well. Alternatively, having multiple provisioners from Sanctuary Hills branch out to every other settlement will divide resources evenly between them all.

