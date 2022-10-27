A lot has changed for the boxing game Undisputed and developer Steel City Interactive since the title’s release announcement in 2020. The game has undergone a name change, and a plethora of current and former boxers have been confirmed to be in the game. And after a lengthy wait, a public beta version of Undisputed will be made available to boxing fans in November 2022. So, how can you sign up and attempt to reserve your spot for the Undisputed beta? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to sign up for the Undisputed public beta

As mentioned previously, the Undisputed public beta is set to begin in November. The beta will run from November 4-6, and it will only run for three hours each day. Here’s a look at times it will be active on November 4 & 5:

UK (GMT): 8-11 PM

US (ET): 4-7 PM

US (PT): 1-4 PM

And on the 6th:

UK (GMT): 8-11 PM

US (ET): 3-6 PM

US (PT): 12-3 PM

In order to sign up for the public beta, you will need to go on Undisputed’s Steam webpage. The public beta will be PC-only, so don’t expect it to be available for the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

On the Undisputed Steam page, scroll down until you find the ‘Join the Undisputed Online Beta’ portion. Right there is a ‘Request Access’ button, and you will need to hit while signed in to Steam to sign up for access to the beta. Once the beta opens up on the 4th, start to check your e-mail associated with your Steam account. An invite to the beta will be sent there, per the beta annoucement. Also, keep in mind that the amount of players allowed in at first will be limited. More can be added throughout the beta.

Also, make sure to take a look at the minimum PC specifications for Undisputed. Since it is PC-only, you will need to ensure that your computer can run Undisputed in order to play it.