How to smash picnic benches in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, players will be tasked to destroy some interesting things from time to time. Picnic benches are one such item. These items not only are a part of unique challenges, but will also yield the rare Ant Food skill point bonus when crushed. So, what do you need to do in order to smash these benches in FH5? Let’s take a look.

Much like with taco carts and phone booths, picnic benches can be found throughout the Forza Horizon 5 map.

A good place to go to smash picnic benches is in Gran Pantano, which can be found in the southern part of the map. In fact, one of the barn finds, which can be found in Gran Pantano, is very close to a series of small houses that have picnic benches right nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Picnic benches are white benches that look much like ones that can be found at various public parks in in the real world.

To smash these benches, do what you would normally do with other objects that need to be crushed in Forza Horizon 5. Line the benches up with the car, guide it with the left stick, and use RT/R2 to accelerate right into the benches.