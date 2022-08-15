Sneak attacks are generally moves that stealthily-minded players like to use. Typically, when a game allows you to do a sneak attack on an enemy, that attack will get a pretty good damage boost and sometimes outright kill the enemy before they have a chance to retaliate. If you are looking to get the first strike on an unsuspecting enemy, here is how to sneak attack in Tower of Fantasy.

How to do a sneak attack in Tower of Fantasy

To do a sneak attack in Tower of Fantasy, you just need to crouch and walk up on an enemy that has not noticed you. While you are crouch walking, you can approach sleeping enemies or awake ones that are looking away. When you are behind them, do a basic attack, and you will get a hit on them that allows you to chain together a string of follow-up attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From what we have seen, performing these sneak attacks might apply a little bit of a damage boost momentarily, but we haven’t noticed a significant buff as you see in a game like Skyrim or Breath of the Wild. If there is a damage increase, it is minimal at best and might stun the opponent more for you to keep up a barrage of attacks.

Getting yourself in a crouching position is very easy. On PC, all you need to do is press Z. On mobile, enter Settings, scroll to the bottom of the Basic screen, and activate Crouch under Control Preferences. This will put a small crouching icon at the bottom right corner of your screen for you to toggle between standing and crouching. You will make much less noise when you move around while crouched, allowing you to sneak up on unaware enemies.