While you can essentially run all over the place unimpeded in Tower of Fantasy, sometimes a little bit of finesse and sneaking is what you need in certain situations. Crouching low can help you sneak past enemies without them noticing you and evade a combat situation that may be a little much for you. Here is how you can crouch in Tower of Fantasy.

How to crouch in Tower of Fantasy

To crouch in Tower of Fantasy on PC, all you need to do is press Z to drop low and press it again to stand back up. On mobile, there is an extra step. First, you need to open up Settings. Under the Basic section, scroll down to the bottom of the screen and enable Crouch beneath Control Preferences. Now while you are walking around the open world, there will be a tiny crouching icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap it to crouch and tap it again to stand back up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you are crouched, you will walk much slower than usual. This drastically cuts down the sound you make while moving, allowing you to sneak past enemies that are sleeping without them waking up. Additionally, if you go to attack while crouching down, you will perform a sneak attack on unaware enemies. This attack will deal a little more damage than if you were to run in guns blazing, but it won’t necessarily take them down in one hit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whether or not crouching and moving so slow is worth the hassle is up to you to decide. Some people would rather just run in and attack the enemy with all of their abilities, but sneaking up might be the better choice for slower, more methodical players.