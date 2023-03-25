How to solve Chapter 2’s crystal ball puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake

As you embark on your journey to rescue the President’s daughter in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you’ll encounter many obstacles and puzzles that will challenge your wit and cunning. It’s not all about shooting Ganado to death and then stabbing them on the floor, sadly. The crystal ball puzzle in the Resident Evil 4 remake may trigger déjà vu for those who have played the original game and tackled the orb puzzle. But this time, there’s a twist — a brand new padlock puzzle you must solve before getting your hands on the crystal ball puzzle. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with a walkthrough that will quickly guide you through both puzzles. So get ready to put your puzzle-solving skills to the test and unlock the secrets of the village chief’s manor in Chapter 2.

How to get to the crystal ball puzzle in Chapter 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Resident Evil 4 remake, as you make your way to the lake in Chapter 2, you’ll stumble upon a two-story house with a circular door on the second floor. Across the hall from the typewriter, you’ll find a note called “Illuminados 4:3” that reveals the order in which you need to align the rotating symbols on the padlock of a wardrobe downstairs. Once you crack the code, pick up the crystal marble from inside the wardrobe and rush back upstairs to solve the crystal ball puzzle behind the circular door.

How to solve the crystal ball puzzle in Chapter 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve the crystal ball puzzle, start by spinning the ball using the left stick until the marble particles move into an upside-down version of the image within. Then, use the RB/ R1 button to rotate the orb 180 degrees and perfectly align the particles and image to form a two-dimensional image. Give the puzzle two tries if you don’t get it right away; getting that figure right is surprisingly challenging.