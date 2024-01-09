How to Solve Lorroakan’s Arcane Barrier Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Sorcerous Sundries seems to be less of a Hogsmeade-like wonderland for wizards and more like an endless pit of loot-filled puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Regardless of whether you decided to spare or kill Lorroakan in your BG3 playthrough, he still leaves a pretty solid trail of loot behind him. Yes, the Sorcerous Sundries is full of legendary spell scrolls, legendary robes, and even a legendary staff. It would be Disneyland for wizards if only you didn’t have to work your way through flying furniture, a plethora of deadly traps, and unbreakable arcane barriers just to get it. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find Lorroakan’s secret hideout and how to disable the arcane barriers in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Find Lorroakan’s Secret Hideout in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lorroakan’s secret hideout can be found on the top floor of the Sorcerous Sundries, which can only be accessed after meeting Lorroakan for the first time in Baldur’s Gate 3. Once you’ve either sided with him or fought him and his Wyrmidons, follow these steps:

Appearance Instructions to Find Lorroakan’s hideout Enter the leftmost portal on the second floor of the Sorcerous Sundries to get access to the top floor. Head to the north wing of this floor, which is right next to the entrance. Look to the right and below to spot a set of flying furniture. These will help you get to the lower floor and closer to Lorroakan’s hideout in Baldur’s Gate 3. Use a See Invisibility potion or scroll to prevent pressing the wrong Weave buttons. These can trigger deadly gas and arcane turret traps.



Now that you can see invisible signs before the Weave buttons, look for the one with the sign that says “Below.”

BG3: How to Disable Arcane Barriers in the Sorcerous Sundries

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Lorroakan’s secret hideout, you’ll find some sweet loot protected by these pesky Arcane Barriers. To disable the Arcane Barriers in Baldur’s Gate 3, drink a See Invisibility potion or consume a See Invisibility spell scroll.

This will enable you to see the levers before the Arcane Barriers. You’ll need to pass a 20-roll arcane check, so I suggest you bring a character with arcane bonuses to disable both barriers.

Once you’ve disabled the barriers, you can snag the Markoheshkir, a legendary staff member, and the Robe of the Weave, a very rare robe that looks pretty gross. I’m not going to lie.

What to Do with the Heavy Iron Key in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll also spot a small wooden Display Case with a Heavy Iron Key in Lorroakan’s Secret Stash. This Heavy Iron Key in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be used to open Lorroakan’s High-Security Vault in the Counting House. This is only one of all nine vaults with top-tier loot, but it’s been named pretty ominously for some reason.