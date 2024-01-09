How To Get All Counting House Vault Keys Locations in Baldur’s Gate 3
These high-security vaults will have nothing on you when you get all the Counting House vault keys in Baldur’s Gate 3.
It’s a good thing gold doesn’t weigh in this game because you’ll be walking out of the Counting House with your pockets full after ransacking all the High-Security Vaults in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has lured me into the weirdest of places with its promises of riches. One time, I even blew up Astarion just to get a legendary weapon. He was not happy about it, I’ll tell you that. Unsurprisingly, there is no place richer than Baldur’s Gate Counting House, where the richest families stash their most-priced goodies inside the High-Security Vaults. However, unless you can manage a really high roll, your only way inside these vaults is by sourcing all the vault keys in Baldur’s Gate 3.
- How to Get All Counting House Regular Vault Keys in Baldur’s Gate 3
- All Counting House High-Security Vault Key Rewards
- Counting House’s High-Security Vault Key 1 Location
- Counting House’s High-Security Vault Key 2 Location
- Counting House’s High-Security Vault Key 3 Location
- Counting House’s High-Security Vault Key 4 Location
- Counting House’s High-Security Vault Key 5 Location
- Counting House’s High-Security Vault Key 6 Location
- Counting House’s High-Security Vault Key 7 Location
- Counting House’s High-Security Vault Key 8 Location
- Counting House’s High-Security Vault Key 9 Location
There are eight regular vault keys in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Counting House. Though you can open them with a lockpick 20 roll, the keys can be found in the following places:
|Key Number
|Owner
|Key Location
|Rewards
|1
|D. W. Martin
|Inside Cazador’s Palace, inside an Opulent Chest, the Ballroom
|Mid-Tier Loot Chest
|2
|Gorus Elgrin
|Can be obtained from Skittles, the rat trader in Heapside Prison
|+2 Weapons
|3
|The Bonecloaks
|Inside Bonecloak’s Apothecary, in the store’s cellar.
|Alchemy loot
Gold
Scrolls
|4
|N/A
|It can be pickpocketed from Head Clerk Meadhoney inside the Counting House.
|Empty
|5
|Harvard Willoughby
|Can be pickpocketed from Willoughby
|Top-Tier Loot Chest
|6
|N/A
|Can be found in a backpack in the basement of Smuggler’s House.
|Backpack with consumables
|7
|Oliver Tefoco
|Can be pickpocketed from Tefoco
|Camp clothes
|8
|Ava Morlay
|Can be found in a mailbox outside the Guildhall’s ground entrance
|Gold
Just so you can decide if going through the trouble of rummaging through the pockets of your deadliest enemies is worth it, here is a list of all the counting house high-security vault rewards:
|High-Security Vault Key
|Rewards
|Lorroakan’s Vault Key 1
|Nymph Cloak
Spell Savant Amulet
260 Gold
|Lady Jannath’s Vault Key 2
|Jannath’s Hat
A smutty book
Some jewelry
497 Gold
|Cazador’s Vault Key 3
|Long Arm of the Gur Crossbow
520 Gold
Some jewelry
|Allundra Grey’s Vault Key 4
|Trident of the Waves
Some jewelry
239 Gold
|Duke Ravengard’s Vault Key 5
|Ravengard’s Scourger Mace
A Diary for Wyll
499 Gold
|Gortash’s Vault Key 6
|Parasite Specimen
Notes and books on Gortash
A gold ingot
221 Gold
|Ninefingers’ Vault Key 7
|Knock Knuckle Gloves
Chest of children’s toys
530 Gold
|Viconia DeVir’s Vault Key 8
|Gems
Jewellery
|Rakath Glitterbeard’s Vault Key 9
|Elegant Studded Leather Armour
Lorroakan’s Vault Key 1 can be found in Sorcerous Sundries. The key is locked away in a hidden cabinet inside a secret room.
To get Vault Key 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to climb up the stairs to the second floor and enter the portal to the left.
Once you’re in Lorroakan’s office, head to the wing left of the portal and look for the flying furniture below. Jump down one furniture piece at a time until you reach the lower floor.
Before you proceed, drink a potion or consume a Scroll of See Invisibility to avoid falling into one of Lorroakan’s traps.
In the outskirts of the room, look for the Weave button with the “Below” sign in front of it. That’s the one you should interact with to enter the Sorcerous Sundries’ lowest floor.
In this room, look for the Display Case with the Heavy Iron Key Inside to get this Vault Key for the Counting House in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Vault Key 2 belongs to Lady Jannath, the lady hosting an art party northwest of Baldur’s Gate. To get Vault Key 2 in Baldur’s Gate 3, head to Lady Jannath’s Estate just south of the House of Grief and pickpocket it from her.
To make your pickpocketing endeavor easier, try sneaking with a stealthy character like Astarion or using a Potion or Scroll of Invisibility.
Vault Key 3 belongs to the one and only Cazador Szarr, but if you’ve already beaten Astarion’s master, all that’s left is to inspect the big coffin in the battle arena at his castle.
Inside, you’ll find the key to open his vault in the Counting House. That’s three down, six more to go.
The Grey Vault Key, or Vault Key number 4, can be found on the second floor of the Water Queen’s House near the Grey Harbour docks.
To get Vault Key 4 in Baldur’s Gate 3, ungroup your party and use your sneakiest character to enter the second floor of the Water House, which is to the entrance’s right. Once upstairs, enter the dining room and look for the Opulent Chest near the windows.
Duke Ravengard’s key, or Vault Key 5, can be found in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, the area where Gortash’s boss fight takes place. Though you can get this done before the boss fight, I strongly advise you to wait until the area’s been cleared out of enemies.
Head to Gortash’s throne and take a right toward the spiral staircase. This leads to the area outside the fortress. Once outside, look for a room to the right.
Head all the way to the back of this room, and opposite this mirror, you’ll find a painting behind which lies Baldur’s Gate 3 Vault Key 5.
To get Vault Key 6, you’ll need to retrieve it from the Iron Throne as you escape and save all the prisoners in 5 turns. Though, you could just ignore all the prisoners and go straight for the key if you’re that cold-blooded.
You’ll find Vault Key 6 in Baldur’s Gate 3 inside an opulent chest in the second room in the top corner of the Iron Throne. There are no prisoners in this room, but I guess it’s worth the trouble if you want to open all counting house vaults in BG3.
Vault Key 7 can be found in the Sewer’s Guildhall, with Astele “Ninefingers” Keene.
To get Vault Key 7 in Baldur’s Gate 3, use your sneakiest characters to pickpocket the Vault Key from her person. You can also grab a knife or two; I don’t think she’ll miss them.
Vault Key 8 belongs to Viconia DeVir, who can be found in the House of Grief, where Shadowheart’s companion quest culminates.
The key is stored in Viconia’s bedroom, inside a Jewellery box in a bedroom to the House of Grief arena’s right.
To get Vault Key 9 in Baldur’s Gate 3, either complete the quest Return Rakath’s Gold and receive it as a reward or pickpocket it from Rakath himself in the Counting House.