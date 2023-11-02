The Talos Principle 2: Passing Through Walkthrough (N1 Lost Puzzle)

The Lost Puzzles will be some of the toughest challenges you’ll face in The Talos Principle 2. Passing Through is one of these Lost Puzzles, and it will test what you’ve learned about how to use the Control mechanic in the N1 hub.

With only a few limited resources, Passing Through will have you try to figure out a way around two Energy Gates to reach the final Progress Wheel. The good news is that once you’ve solved the first Energy Gate, the second is hardly a problem at all. Here is a walkthrough of the Passing Through Lost Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve Passing Through in The Talos Principle 2

Passing Through is one of the two Lost Puzzles that can be found around the Desolate Island (N1) in The Talos Principle 2. This region focuses on the Control ability, which allows you to switch over to other bodies to help solve the puzzle. As you walk through the entry of Passing Through, you’ll see an Energy Gate directly in front of you, which has the Progress Wheel behind it. On your left will be a second Energy Gate, and in this area, there is a Jammer device and another Body to Control.

To begin, you’ll want to walk to the Energy Gate on the left side of this main area and take Control of Body. I walked to the bars on the right of the Energy Gate, as it was easier to see the Body to take Control. We’ll call this area the jail.

From the inside of this jail, you’ll want to pick up the Jammer and use it on the Energy Gate to turn it off. Once that is done, run outside to the left, where you will find a Platform item on the ground, pick this up, then go back and stand next to the Jammer in the jail.

Take Control of the other Body and head to the back right corner of the main area. Here, you’ll find a Hexahedron tucked away, pick this up and bring it back to the Jammer. Place it down in the jail area, but make sure it is behind the Body, holding the Platform above its head.

Pick up the Jammer and jump on the Hexahedron to get some height. This next part, you might find a bit finicky, but position the Jammer so it is on the Platform, which is being held in the air, and angle it so that the device is set to Jam the Energy Gate. If done correctly, you’ll see the outline of the Jammer on the Platform, which indicates it will be placed on the Platform when you press the button.

You’ve now got a Jammer that can move from one side of the Energy Gate to the other without being disrupted. Take Control of the Body holding the Platform / Jammer, and then walk to the other side of the Energy Gate into the main area.

In the final step, drop the platform, which will also put the Jammer on the ground. Pick up the Jammer, and select the Energy Gate with the Progress Wheel behind it to place the Jammer on the ground. This will get you access to the Progress Wheel, and you’ll have completed the Passing Through Lost Puzzle in N1.