The Talos Principle 2: Two-Body Problem Walkthrough (N1 Puzzle 6)

The Two-Body Problem puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 puts a big wall between you and the Progress Wheel that allows you to complete the test. This means you’ll have to work with a body on the other side of this wall if you want to get the challenge done.

Two-Body Problem is Puzzle 6 in the N1 hub and requires the use of the Control ability that you should now be quite familiar with. Thankfully, this test gives you a Driller that will allow you to interact with the other body to pass items back and forward. Here is a walkthrough of how to solve the Two-Body problem in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve Two-Body Problem in The Talos Principle 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Puzzle 6 in the Desolate Island (N1) of The Talos Principle 2, called Two-Body Problem, will have you interacting with a Body on the other side of a wall by using the Driller device. Also in this puzzle location are two Connectors and a Hexahedron. You’ll need to use these items to power a Transmitter, which activates a Receiver; both of these are on opposite sides of the wall from each other.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First up, when you walk in, go pick up the Driller in front of you and Create a hole in the wall, which is on the right side. You’ll want to make the hole on the right end of this wall; you should see a red Transmitter as you’re doing this.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve placed the hole, move back to the left side and toward the wall with the bars. Here, you’ll see a body on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take Control of this body and then pick up the Hexahedron directly in front of you and place it on the Pressure pad to your right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Doing this will disable the Energy Gate, where you’ll now have access to a Connector – there is also a blue Transmitter in this room that will be used later. Pick the Connector up and drop it down in the main room you just left. Next, grab the Hexahedron and put it on the Pressure pad on the opposite side of this area. This will disable the Energy Gate on this end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pick up the Connector once again, walk past the disabled Energy Gate, and drop the Connector through the Hole in the wall, which you should now have access to. Once that is done, turn around and stand on the Pressure Pad behind you to disable the Energy Gate with the red Transmitter.

Screenshot by Gamepur Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to take Control of the body on the other side of the wall; if you’re not in the line of sight, switch back and forward so you get in a good position to do so, but when you’re done that, you end up back on the Pressure Plate. With this new body, pick up the Connector and Connect to the red Transmitter and then red Receiver on this side. Place it on the ground and make sure that it is all connected up through the hole in the wall. If not, I suggest you move the Driller or reposition the Connector until they all line up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the redReceiver fills, the Energy Gate should now be disabled. Head in and pick up the Connector in this room. Return to the hole in the wall, and drop the Connector on the other side. Do this as well with the Connector transmitting the red beam, as this is no longer needed. You should now have the two Connectors on the same side as the red Transmitter. I found this part a little finicky, but if you have any issues, try to drop the first Connector as far to the side as possible to leave room for the other to be dropped. If you’re still struggling, take Control of the body on the other side and move the Connector out of the way. That should solve any issues.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, take Control of the body, which now has the two Connectors on its side of the wall. Pick up a Connector and head to the Energy Gate with the blue Transmitter – this is where you got the Connector at the start of the puzzle. Put the Connector down on the Pressure Pad to disable the Energy Gate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, go grab the other Connector and connect it to the blue Transmitter, then put it on the ground in the middle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk out and pick up the Connector on the Pressure Pad. Connect it to the Connector you just put down. Then head over to the hole in the wall and Connect it to the blue Receiver; you should see through the hole. Place it on the ground so it has a line of sight to the Receiver.

The beam will be incomplete, as it is currently being blocked by the Energy Gate near the blue Transmitter. Walk back over here and stand on the Pressure Pad to disable the Energy Gate. Doing this should complete the beam and open up the Energy Gate that is housing the Progress Wheel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last step is to take Control of the body on the other side. If you don’t have a line of sight, you may need to move around and switch between each other to get a good position. I had to jump bodies a few times here to get them in the right position. But once you get Control of the body, you should now have access to the Progress Wheel to complete the Two-Body Problem of the N1 hub in The Talos Principle 2.