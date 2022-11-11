How to solve the Applecore mine lift water puzzle in God of War Ragnarok

During the God of War Ragnarok goal The Quest for Tyr, The Applecore section of the Jarnsmida Pitmines in Svartalfheim has a number of puzzles that involve manipulating the flow of water in order to operate mechanisms. The second of these puzzles requires you to operate a lift, and also to reach the lift across a gap, and it’s not easy to figure out which of the water troughs you should be throwing your Leviathan Axe at.

Related: How to complete In Service of Asgard in God of War Ragnarok

How to activate the lift in The Applecore in God of War Ragnarok

Shortly after the Applecore branch of Sindri’s shop, you’ll come to the first water puzzle. This one’s a simple matter of freezing one water trough in order to raise the crane, so that you can swing across the gap. But beyond the large door and the crawl space, there’s a more complicated puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating the Draugr, cross the bridge and follow Atreus to the left. Drop down to the right, then climb the chain, and climb to the top platform. From here, use your Blades of Chaos to pull the lever that closes the little gate on the water trough. This will activate the lift, making it go up. Next, you’ve got to get to the lift, and make it come down again.

How to reach the lift in The Applecore in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back down the chain, then back up to the end of the wooden bridge. Throw your Leviathan Axe at the left end of the water trough running from side-to-side between you and the lift. This will operate the crane on the left, which will allow you to swing over to the lift.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, recall your Leviathan Axe and throw it at the water trough on your right to bring the lift down. Then get into the lift and recall your Leviathan Axe to ride the lift up.