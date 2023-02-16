How to solve the Aranshire Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to be able to collect lots of gear in Hogwarts Legacy without having to frequently destroy gear items, or else find a shop and sell them when you’re in the middle of something else, then you need to increase your gear slots. And there’s only one way to do that — solving lots and lots of Merlin Trials. These puzzles and challenges unlock after you complete the Trials of Merlin quest, and can be found scattered all over the Hogwarts Legacy map. Some of them, though, are harder to complete than others. And one of the more difficult ones is at the little tiny village of Aranshire, which is on the edge of the map upon the steep mountainside on the opposite side of the Black Lake from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

How to complete the Merlin Trial near Aranshire

The Aranshire Merlin Trial is just outside the village of Aranshire itself. Follow the road south out of the village then turn right, and you’ll see the Merlin Trial marker on a rocky platform overlooking the railway viaduct (that’s what those high, arched bridges are called). This particular Merlin Trial requires you to find three sets of five small stone balls, and move them into three corresponding sets of holes. You can do this with force spells like Accio and Depulso, but it’s even easier with Wingardium Leviosa, which you learn when you complete Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

One set of balls is in the ravine northwest of the Merlin Trial marker. Pick these up and take them south along the ridge to the set of holes south of the Merlin Trial marker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another set of balls is scattered over the road that winds north from the Merlin Trial marker. Take these past the end of the wall, then head southwest and place them in the holes overlooking that little ravine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final set of balls is scattered across the hillside quite a long way east of the Merlin Trial marker. You’re probably going to need Revelio to find these balls, as they’re quite well hidden in the grass. Plus, they’re guarded by a few spiders, so you’ll have to fight for them. Take them to the holes east of the Merlin Trial marker, on the rocky mound overlooking the road into Aranshire.