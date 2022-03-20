How to sprint and mantle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Without any warning ahead of time, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has added parkour features for players to leap great distances and grab onto ledges on tall buildings. It is undoubtedly one of the chapter’s most unique inclusions, but it can be complicated to learn. Thankfully, you can master these abilities with just a few easy steps.

To begin, you’ll want to start gaining speed by simply holding down the button you use to move forward. As you do this, a stamina bar in the bottom-left corner of the screen will indicate how much longer you can sprint for. You can typically sprint for about five seconds, so make sure you’re close to the object you want to jump on.

Although sprinting is rather easy, mantling can be a bit tougher to grasp. Once you jump close to a ledge, you’ll have to wait until the game prompts you to press the jump button again to mantle. This button prompt lasts just a second and missing it will likely result in falling.

Lastly, it is important to note that running at full speed will allow you to jump at greater lengths. Thus, if you leap toward a ledge after the stamina bar is empty, you won’t see as high of jumps.

