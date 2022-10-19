How to start All Saints’ Wake 2022 in Final Fantasy XIV

Dropping just after Patch 6.25, the All Saints’ Wake event is back again in Final Fantasy XIV, celebrating another year of fun and trickery. Here’s how to start the All Saints’ Wake seasonal quests in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to unlock All Saints’ Wake in Final Fantasy XIV

Players must be level 15 or above in a Disciple of War or Magic before they can accept the event’s starting quest, and of course, be able to travel to the three city-states. Teleport to the New Gridania Aetheryte, then to the Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre Aetheryte Shard via the Aethernet.

Related: All rewards in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25 – mounts, emotes, and more

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have arrived at Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre, head towards (X:10.3, Y: 9.1), and talk to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator standing in front of the stage, near the benches. This will begin A Mad Masquerade, the first quest for this year’s All Saints’ Wake, and you will be able to preview a few of this year’s seasonal items in the quest reward, including a cool outfit. Make sure you complete all the quests in the March of the Mischievous Costume Cortege quest chain to claim the rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have completed the main event quest, the Harlequin Guide nearby will allow you to take on a repeatable quest that rewards you with 10 Magicked Prism (Pumpkin) each time you turn it in. Repeat this as many times as you like to stock up.

If you’re done with the event and side quests, check out the haunted manor from the previous years’ events, now featuring a new decorated outdoor area available for Gposes. Grab a friend, or maybe even your whole Free Company, and head over for a spooky photoshoot. It is also the perfect time to flex your new clothing items and emote. The event runs until November 1, 7:59 AM PT, so you will have ample time to unlock and farm for event items.