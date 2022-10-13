All rewards in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25 – mounts, emotes, and more

Final Fantasy XIV has no shortage of rewards to earn through different aspects of the game. Every patch adds a few new goodies to pursue, and Patch 6.25 is no exception. While Square Enix is notorious for keeping most of their upcoming patch content vague and the rewards unknown, it is not uncommon for them to give small teasers of new items coming to the game. Patch 6.25 introduces quite a bit of new content, and the rewards are well worth the grind.

New mount rewards in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25

Three new mounts are known currently as Patch 6.25 content rewards. Each of these mounts has a unique source of content attached to them. While the official way to earn two of them is currently unknown, it is very easy to guess as to where and how they will be acquired.

Ul’dahn Throne Mount

The Patch 6.25 Buried Memory official site updated recently with this mount. The method of obtaining it is still unclear, but it is listed under the Criterion Dungeon category. Since these new hardmode dungeons are said to be on par with Savage raiding, it is likely that this mount will either drop directly from the final boss of the Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage) Criterion Dungeon or via an achievement for completing it.

Pink Rat Mount

While not shown on the official site, this pink rat mount was used by Game Director Naoki Yoshida during the Patch 6.2 Letter from the Producer livestream. It made its debut while he discussed Variant and Criterion Dungeons, and was even showcased as a boss in Sil’dihn Subterrane. Since Variant Dungeons have multiple paths, this mount might be obtained by completing an achievement to complete all possible ending paths in Sil’dihn Subterrane.

Space Jellyfish Mount

The last known mount reward in Partch 6.25 is a space jellyfish. Unlike the other two mounts, this one has a guaranteed source. It is a reward from achieving the Sworn rank from the new Omicron Tribal reputation quests. This new tribe will require players to have a gathering job at level 80 or higher to participate, but is a good way to casual level gathering jobs to 90 while earning this neat mount.

New emote reward in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25

The official website also showed off a new emote coming in Patch 6.25. Unlike the mount rewards, this emote doesn’t have a likely source as of now. It could possibly come from the Hildibrand sidequests, but this is pure speculation. The emote causes the player character to become starstruck.

New Spy Gear Glamour in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25

Rounding up the known rewards coming in Patch 6.25 is a spy gear glamour set. This gear was shown during a recent Letter from the Producer livestream, and also currently has no official content source attached to it yet. It might also be linked to the Hildibrand sidequest, but players will just have to wait to find out.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25 release date

Patch 6.25 launches on Tuesday, October 18. Players looking to find out more about the content should learn about Variant and Criterion Dungeons. They should also make sure to catch up on the Hildibrand side quests if they wish to start the grind towards their Endwalker relic weapon.