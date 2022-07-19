How to complete Celebrating Solstice in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022

The Solstice of Heroes 2022 event has begun in Destiny 2, and the quest for the quest, Celebrating Solstice, is available. You will need this acquire this quest by speaking with Eva, who will be your guide throughout the celebrations. This guide will cover all steps to complete Celebrating Solstice quest in Destiny 2 for Solstice of Heroes 2022.

All Celebrating Solstice steps

Make sure you speak with Eva at the Tower to start the event. You can find her at her usual location in the Tower’s Courtyard. This event will end on August 9.

Step 1

The first step in this quest will be to equip your newly acquired Candescent armor. All five pieces will come from Eva and will be in your inventory after speaking with her and starting the Celebrating Solstice quest.

Step 2

The second step is to speak with Eva again. After putting the Candescent armor on your Guardian, switch to Eva to continue the conversation where she will give you your first batch of Silver Leaves.

Step 3

For this step, you need to start the Bonfire Bash event activity. You can find this by visiting your Director and clicking on the icon at the top of the screen. By completing the event, you will earn Silver Ash which you can use to upgrade your Candescent armor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 4

Now that you’ve done the Bonfire Bash activity once return to Eva on the Tower to speak with her about your experience in the EDZ.

Step 5

This step unlocks access to your Event Card. You can find your Event Card in the Director under the quests tab. Click on it to receive your first set of Kindling, and unlock the remaining Event Card challenges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 6

Now that you’ve received your first set of Kindling, pick any armor piece from your Candescent armor set, click the Details, and go to the upgrade section where you can apply it.

Step 7

The previous step unlocks the embers section on the far right, allowing you to spend your Silver Ash to upgrade this armor and all other Candescent armor pieces in this category.

Step 8

Now, speak with Eva to complete this quest, and you will receive more Silver Leaves for your trouble to use in the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event.