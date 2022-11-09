The Aurvangar Wetlends in God of War Ragnarok is a boat journey that is frequently interrupted by obstructions blocking the waterway, forcing Kratos and Atreus to disembark and solve some kind of puzzle on land in order to clear the way. The first obstruction is a large, ruined waterwheel that you need to move manually using your Blades of Chaos. The second of these obstructions is a gate, the opening mechanism of which involves a smaller waterwheel that isn’t ruined. But it’s not operating either. Somehow, you have to get it moving in order to open the gate. But how do you get water all the way up there?

Related: How to start up the Aurvangar Wetlands waterwheel in God of War Ragnarok

How to get the wheel moving in the Aurvangar Wetlends in God of War Ragnorak

After you fight your way across the beach and over the rocks, you’ll come to a geyser with a metal cap on it. Use your Blades of Chaos to remove the cap, and a spout of water will shoot out, but it’s not shooting high enough to turn the wheel. Go back up onto the rocks and look over to the waterhweel. To the left of it, on top of a large boulder, is another geyser. And from up here, you should be able to freeze it using your Leviathan Axe. So, aim at the base of the higher of the two geysers, and throw your Leviathan Axe. This will freeze the geyser on the boulder, which doubles the water pressure on the geyser directly below the waterwheel. The water will now shoot up high enough to turn the waterwheel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the wheel starts moving, the gate wull come down, and you can return to the beach, get back in your boat, and continue your journey along the Aurvangar Wetlands. Just don’t forget to retrieve your Leviathan Axe after you pass through the gate.