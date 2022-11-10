Kratos will pick up multiple skills and abilities throughout God of War Ragnarok. Some will be new, and others will be unique twists on ones before it, giving new use to some of Kratos’ previous abilities that you have likely become accustomed to using in the game. One of the new, unique abilities Kratos learns is called Valour. Here’s what you need to know about how Valour works in God of War Ragnarok.

How to use Valour in God of War Ragnarok

Valour is used in place of Kratos’ Spartan Fury. These abilities use Kratos’ Rage meter, but they work differently. While the Fury ability has Kratos unleashing his anger against opponents, hitting them multiple times and gaining health for every hit, Valour has him channeling that anger inward, fueling him forward in combat.

You activate Valour the same way you would Rage, clicking the L3 and R3 buttons simultaneously, so long as you have enough Rage filled up in your meter. When this happens, the animation of Spartan Fury unleashes, but rather than attacking, Kratos gains a moderate amount of health. Alongside the health, he has a Melee Attack Bonus, but it does not give him more health by hitting enemies after this ability activates. Instead, the health burst and increased melee damage are the only positive effects, and you will need to gain more Rage to use this ability again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What ability you use is up to you. Valour provides a direct amount of health for you every time you use it, rather than forcing you to jump into combat against enemies to hit them and regain your health. You can swap these two abilities out in the character menu, where you can examine your weapons and armor.