How To Switch Worlds In Once Human

Once Human allows players to switch worlds but not servers. You can of course change your server but doing so will reset everything you have and the progression you made. However, switching a world is different from changing the world. This guide explains how you can change the world in Once Human and why should you do it.

How to Change Worlds

In order to change the world in Once Human, you will need to find a ‘Teleportation Tower’. When you open the map, look for a tower with the signal icons on both sides. These will also be grayed out since you would not have visited them early in Once Human.

Every settlement will have a Teleportation Tower, and ‘Deadsville’ will be one of the first settlements you will visit.

Once near a Teleportation Tower, will see two options: teleport with the ‘F’ key or press ‘G’ to switch the world in Once Human. Doing the latter will open a list of at least 10 worlds, each listed with population indicators such as Low, Medium, or High.

This menu will also tell you in which world you currently are, and in which world your base is.

Why Should You Switch Worlds?

The rarity of deviation drops varies in each world in Once Human. If the server has a large population, chances are another player in your world may have already looted a certain deviation in a specific location.

For example, the Buzzy Bee and Logging Beaver are two early-game deviations you should catch. However, if you happen to be in a populated server, someone else will already have caught them. Both deviations respawn after some time, but then again, you have to wait or be there first to catch them.

This puts you at a disadvantage of constantly visiting places where you could find a deviation, but since the world has a high population, it is looted already.

Therefore, it is wise to always switch your world to a ‘lower population one’ in Once Human and catch the rare deviations.

You can also move your base from one world to another. This stops you from switching back and forth to your world and accessing your base.

