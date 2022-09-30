How to tame an Achatina in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Achatina is a giant snail that wanders around the map in slow motion in Guild Wars 2. Players know the Achatina as a generally unimportant creature that seldom gets a second glance. Yet, despite its unassuming appearance and seeming lack of importance, the Achatina is one of the more valuable creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved. Found frequently in the oddest of places and usually left to its own devices, there’s a lot to be gained from the Achatina. In this guide, we’ll detail how you can go about taming the Achatina in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Achatina does in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Achatina serves zero purpose in regards to offering you, or your team, any form of battle prowess. Too slow and with no attacks to speak of, the Achatina does nothing but slither around. It’s not a gathering creature either, but that doesn’t make it worthless. In fact, the Achatina generates one of the most valuable resources in the game passively: Cementing Paste. So while it comes under a different name in the game, Achatina Paste, it serves precisely the same purpose.

Where to find the Achatina and what you’ll need to tame it in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Achatina can be found in swamps and the Redwood areas on every map apart from Genesis. They’re usually found sliding along on the ground, and they’re easy to spot due to their bright shells. The Achatina is passive and won’t attack you at all. You will need the following items to tame the Achatina:

1x Longneck Rifle, Tek Bow, Crossbow, Compound Bow.

Tranquilizing Arrows, Tranquilizing Darts, Shocking Tranquilizing Darts, or Element Shards.

Sweet Vegetable Cakes. A level 150 Achatina being tamed at on 1x Taming Speed will require 22 Sweet Vegetable Cakes. You can use a Sanguine Elixir to boost the taming bar by 30% once.

You need to shoot the Achatina in the head or the tail. Shooting it in the shell will yield minimal to no Torpor damage to the Achatina at all. You also need to make sure you’re clear of any dangers, as wild creatures will attack the Achatina. Stop firing once the Achatina has been knocked out, and place the Sweet Veggie Cakes in the Achatina’s inventory. Once you’ve tamed it, set it to Wandering so that it will produce the Achatina Paste, they will glitch out of your base if you leave render, so build a Wooden Cage and place the Achatina in it.