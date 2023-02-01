How to throw a power punch in Undisputed

The new simulation boxing game Undisputed comes with a variety of different control schemes, and modifiers for body and head blows. Users can choose from performing straights, jabs, and uppercuts, and also choose which part of the body to target. Another piece of information to note is that fighters in Undisputed can also use a power punch modifier to make a shot just a bit more stronger. So, how can you throw a power punch in Undisputed? Let’s take a look.

Power Punches in Undisputed

Power punches are a little bit different than a traditional straight or jab. The reason being is that, as the name suggests, it does have more power than one of those moves.

To throw a power punch, press and hold RB, while throwing a punch in Undisputed. This will enable the power punch modifier and will make that straight or jab just a little bit stronger.

However, keep a few things in mind about throwing power punches in Undisputed. For one, power punches do drain stamina more as compared to a regular straight or jab. Especially in 12 or 15 round fights, stamina is critical to survival. Thus, don’t gas out the stamina meter at the beginning of the fight. It’s highly recommended to only reserve this for when you really have an opportunity to do damage.

Second, power punches can’t be thrown while your boxer is tired. That makes a lot of sense, given the effect that the modifier has on stamina in Undisputed. If you’re running low on stamina, just remember that a potent weapon won’t be at your disposal.