How to tip cows in Hogwarts Legacy – Cow locations

The world of magic makes plenty of things easy in Hogwarts legacy. Everything from cleaning the dishes to folding the laundry can be done with a simple spell. Spells can even be used to perform classic pranks such as cow tipping. If you look through the achievements list for the game, you will see that the Spilled Milk achievement requires you to flip a cow or several in a magical take on the classic prank. This guide will show you where you can find cows in Hogwarts Legacy and how to tip them.

Where to find cows in Hogwarts legacy

There are plenty of magical beasts that you will track down in Hogwarts Legacy but not all beasts in the game are magic. Those that aren’t don’t get marked on the map so you will need to know where to go if you want to track them down. There are a few places where you can find cows in Hogwarts legacy with the easiest of them being next to Brocburrow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brocburrow is one of the many hamlets surrounding Hogwarts and can be found by traveling southeast of the castle. The hamlet can be found along the eastern edge of the map. Cows around Brocburrow can be found in a small pen just outside the hamlet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking for a different area to find cows, they can also be located to the south of the East Hogsmeade Floo Flame fast travel point. As soon as you leave the house where the Floo Flame is located, you should be able to spot a group of cows surrounding Leopold Babcocke’s shop.

How to tip cows in Hogwarts Legacy – Spilled Milk achievement guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting the Spilled Milk achievement requires you to flip a cow or several cows a total of 10 times. That is a lot of flying cows. Before you can tip these cows, you will need to get your hands on the Flipendo spell which is taught by Professor Garlick after completing one of her assignments. Once you have learned the spell, all you need to do is use it on some cows. Each time a cow is hit, it will go limp and you can use the spell to flip it. Just hit a single cow 10 times in a row and the achievement will be yours.