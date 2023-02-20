There are plenty of puzzles for you to solve as you explore the highlands in Hogwarts Legacy. Some of the puzzles you will discover are hidden deep within Treasure Vaults. While these puzzles may be small, some are cleverly designed and will definitely stump you. The chess puzzles, for instance, have no clear direction and may take you a while to complete. This guide will show you how to complete the Marunweem Lake chess puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to solve the Marunweem Lake chess puzzle Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy

Marunweem Lake is in the southern portion of the map. To reach this area, you will need to go through the large goblin encampment that separates the South Sea Bog from Poidsear Coast. From there, travel southeast to the lake. The Treasure Vault in question is located to the southeast of the Marunweem Lake Floo Flame fast travel point. The entrance to the vault is located next to the bandit camp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to the bandit camp and clear it out. Once this is done, go inside the tent to find a cube inside a locked cage. You will need the fully upgraded version of Alohomora to unlock this cage. Use Wingardium Leviosa on the cube and carry it up the road to the entrance of the Treasure Vault. Place the cube on the plate on the ground and cast the Glacius spell on it. This will open the door to the Treasure Vault.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head inside the vault and you will find a chess board with some pieces already laid out on it. Use Relevio to spot a vase or another type of object in the room. This item will glow blue. If the object doesn’t appear, reload your game or travel back to the Marunween Lake fast travel point and come back. Cast Transformation on the object to transform it into a chess piece. The chess piece is randomized but it will most likely be a rook or bishop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to complete the San Bakar Tower Treasure Vault

Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the chess piece onto the board and place it in a way that will cause the king to be in checkmate. For instance, if you get a rook, place it in a straight line away from the king. If you got a bishop, place it in a spot diagonal from the king. With the king in checkmate, it will crumble and reveal the treasure chest.