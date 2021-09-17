How to transfer save files from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2 of Deltarune

Undertale’s creator Toby Fox surprised gamers this week with the sudden announcement of Chapter 2 for Deltarune. The first chapter of Deltarune was released for free on PC and Mac on Halloween 2018. It was later ported to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in February 2019. Chapter 2 was announced on Undertale’s sixth anniversary live stream and is planned to drop on September 17 at 8 PM ET. There’s an official Deltarune website with a timer that is counting down to the release of Chapter 2.

Deltarune is Fox’s follow-up to Undertale. It borrows a lot of artistic similarities with Undertale, and both games center on a bullet hell gameplay style. Deltarune has more RPG elements though, having incorporated a turn-based battle system. Deltarune also revolves around a group of heroes rather than Undertale’s singular protagonist.

Since it’s been nearly three years since the release of Chapter 1, one of the most common questions from fans is if their save files will transfer from the first to the second. Fortunately, the official website also includes some faqs that players will need to know about the game.

According to the information on the website, completion data for Chapter 1 is automatically generated when the players see the credits at the end of the chapter. To reach the credits the players will simply need to sleep in their bed at the end of the game. The faqs further added that a saved copy of Chapter 1 will not be needed to play Chapter 2. The only important bit is the story. So if a player is using a different PC or Mac to play the second chapter, they won’t need to have a save file of the first chapter to play it.

The last piece of info shared by the website is if Chapter 2 will be the end of Deltarune. The response is to be patient, but there are plans to release more. Though currently, Chapter 2 is all they have finished.