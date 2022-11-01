How to tune your weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The arcade-shooter franchise Call of Duty has embraced weapon platform customization even further in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with a slew of customizations for every primary weapon platform in the game. Whether players want to change the buttstock of an M4 platform for an increased ADS speed, or altering the barrel to better control vertical recoil, there are options aplenty. As players progress through multiplayer game modes, a new option will appear to tune weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — here’s how to do it.

Unlocking weapon tuning in MW2

Weapon tuning is unlocked on a per-weapon platform basis. Players will first need to reach the maximum level with their preferred weapon platform, being level 20, before tuning unlocks. Once the maximum level has been reached, the next time the player enters into the Gunsmith menu for that weapon, players will then be able to tweak and alter the effect of various weapon attachments. All five weapon attachments can be altered to determine weapon feel and functionality.

Why can’t I access the weapon tuning menu in Modern Warfare 2?

Infinity Ward has temporarily blocked access to the weapon tuning platform due to crashing occurring when players had five attachments customized and attached to the weapon platform. This was announced on October 29, 2022, with no statement regarding when players should expect the system to be reactivated.

We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 29, 2022

How to use attachment tuning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Once tuning has been unlocked, navigating to any of the ‘Tune’ buttons above radials will bring players to a new window. This window will offer two sliders, one horizontal and one vertical, which players can use to alter how the weapon platform handles and operates. By the time the tuning is unlocked, players should have a good idea on how the weapon handles, whether it’s naturally slow to ADS or if it has heavy sway while aiming.

The tuning system will not entirely remove natural disadvantages of a weapon platform: turning a sniper rifle into a CQB slug-slinger isn’t plausible. Offering a closer viewing angle when ADS, or offering greater recoil control, is the true strength of the tuning system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Being able to bring a preferred weapon platform more inline with desired performance is a unique system that rewards players for both understanding and creativity.