How to turn off text chat in Overwatch 2

While Overwatch 2 is a game that puts a heavy emphasis on teamwork, it also has one of the most toxic communities out there. As enjoyable as the game is, when things go wrong, there are many people who will take their frustration out on you if they think you are underperforming in any way. In short, it is not worth the stress to play a video game and let people affect your mental state. Here is how you can turn off text chat and prevent them from getting to you.

How to mute text chat in Overwatch 2

There are two ways to avoid seeing text chat in Overwatch 2. First, if all you want to do is turn off the text chat for a singular match, bring up the menu and go to Social. This will immediately put you on a page where you can see the entire lobby listed and communication options listed. To stop seeing text messages from a certain player, click the chat bubble next to their name. If you want to turn it off from the match or team channel, click the chat bubble on the left.

If you are tired of shutting off the channel for every match, you can make a more permanent change in your settings. On the main menu, bring up your Options and go to the Social tab. Enter the Text Chat category, and you will see the below options.

We highly recommend turning off Match Text Chat. There is nothing positive you can get from talking to the enemy team in a game. You will likely want to keep Group Text Chat turned on so you can type to your friends who are not talking, and Team Text Chat will largely come to your preferences. With the ping system now in Overwatch 2, you can easily get all of the communication you need to get in without being belittled and attacked by people you don’t know.