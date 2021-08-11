How to unlock Aether Crystal camo in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 has added one of the most awaited modes, the Undead Siege, to the game. In it, players have to fight zombies and survive until the end. In addition to this, developers have also added a bunch of zombie mode-based rewards, and players are the most hyped up about the Aether Crystal camo.

In order to unlock Aether Crystal camo in COD Mobile, you will have to first play and win the Undead Siege casual match to unlock the hard match. Then, you will have to win the hard match to unlock the Camo Rewards section containing the Aether Crystal camo. After completing that, you will have to complete the following missions to unlock Aether Crystal camo for each type of gun.

Image via Activision

Required weapon missions for Aether Crystal camo

Assault Rifle: Kill 25 Zombies in Undead Siege – Hard with a designated weapon, and win 6 matches

Sniper Rifle: Kill 8 Zombies in Undead Siege – Hard with a designated weapon, and win 6 matches

SMG: Kill 25 Zombies in Undead Siege – Hard with a designated weapon, and win 6 matches

LMG: Kill 25 Zombies in Undead Siege – Hard with a designated weapon, and win 6 matches

Shotgun: Kill 12 Zombies in Undead Siege – Hard with a designated weapon, and win 6 matches

Marksman Rifle: Kill 8 Zombies in Undead Siege – Hard with a designated weapon, and win 6 matches

Pistol: Kill 15 Zombies in Undead Siege – Hard with a designated weapon, and win 6 matches

Machete: Acquire Aether Crystal camo for all Assault Rifles.

Karambit: Acquire Aether Crystal camo for all Sniper Rifles.

Combat Axe: Acquire Aether Crystal camo for all SMGs.

Baseball Bat: Acquire Aether Crystal camo for all LMGs.

Shovel: Acquire Aether Crystal camo for all Shotguns.

Knife: Acquire Aether Crystal camo for all Marksman Rifles.

Wrench, SMRS, and FHJ-18: Unlock Aether Crystal for all the weapons in COD Mobile.

Note: You will have to unlock the camo for each weapon separately by equipping it and completing the task in its category.