Call of Duty: Mobile Undead Siege mode: Release date, how to play, rewards and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 will be releasing this week and will be coming up with a ton of exciting content, including new maps, events, weapons, and more. Out of all these, players are the most excited about the new upcoming mode known as the Undead Siege, which will be a path for zombies to return to the game after a very long time.

Activision has teased Undead Siege multiple times, and now, they have provided various details about it, including its release date, gameplay information and more. So without further ado, let’s jump into it.

COD Mobile: Undead Siege Release Date

Image via Activision

As per the announcement, Undead Siege will release in COD Mobile Season 6 on July 31 and will be available for a limited time. However, if it receives a good response from the players, Activision might make it a permanent one.

How to play Undead Siege Mode

Image via Activision

Unlike the Zombies mode available in the past that was available on multiplayer maps, Undead Siege will be played on Battle Royale map, Isolated. Players will be dropped on the map, and the goal is to survive against the undead for five days and five nights. During the day, players can collect their supplies and equipment that will help them fight the zombies during the dark when they appear on the ground. As time passes, zombies will grow in numbers and become stronger, so in order to fight them, players can also use turrets along with the weapons they have.

Undead Siege Mode Rewards

Players can earn a bunch of rewards in Undead Siege mode, including Shorty – Aether Machine Weapon Blueprint, a Zombified Tank Dempsey Operator Skin and more. In addition to this, an event based on the mode’s theme will also be introduced in which players can complete various missions to get Aether, FR .556 – Undead Watcher and Zombified Edward Richtofen Operator Skin.