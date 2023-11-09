How to Unlock All Artifacts in Risk of Rain Returns

Command This artifact appears in the Hive Cluster map of your Risk of Rain Returns map. Make your way to the right side of the map, and there will be several ropes leading you to a pathway, further on to the right. You’ll need to cross this huge gap to reach it.

Distortion For this Artifact, you’ll need to track it down in the Damp Caverns location. Like the Command one, make your way to the top right of the map, and be on the lookout for several platforms. There should be three platforms with a notable “teleporter-like” structure. This is where the Artifact. You can only reach these platforms if you have any items that increase your character’s jump range, or if you have a character with a higher-than-normal jump, such as the Pilot. When you reach these platforms, look for a grey box, and use an ability to activate it, summoning the Distortion Artifact.

Enigma You will find the Engima Artifact on the Sunken Tomb map. For this map, head down to the bottom right portion, and you want to be on the lookout for a pit that, normally, would have you die and then revive you back on the map. For this pit, instead, you’ll fall down and then it’ll shoot you back up. You want to do this and move towards an open area that will take you to the Artifact.

Glass This is an Artifact you can find on the Frozen Tundra map. You want to scale the large mountain on either side of the map and look for a small alcove that you can walk through. This will lead you to a cave where you will need to track down several buttons, and the final one is the most difficult to hit, requiring you to have a better-than-average jump to reach it, spawning the Glass Artifact.

Honor The Honor Artifact will appear on the Desolate Forest map in Risk of Rain Returns. It will be stuck behind a large layer of the map, but you can reach it by going underneath it, and entering through a small mountainside. The exact layout of this map will vary, but you will need a character that has a high jump, and several items to aid in their leaps, such as the Hopoo Feather or the Jetpack.

Kin You can find the Kin Artifact while exploring the Dried Lake map. You will need to travel on the map and look for the side walls on the edge of it, where a partially broken part of the wall is on the mountain. Hit it a few times with your character’s main weapon, and you’ll be able to access a hidden room. The last thing you need to do is click the three buttons that appear in this room, and then you can claim the Kin Artifact.

Origin The only way to unlock this artifact is to play through a single-player or multiplayer playthrough of Risk of Rain Returns and activate all the other artifacts in your game. You need to reach the end of the game, defeat the final boss, and then before leaving the planet, head down a level after defeating Providence and the Origin Artifact will be there.

Sacrifice The Sacrifice Artiface will appear to you while exploring the Magma Barracks. There are buttons scattered throughout the map, but they are behind thin walls. You will need to use a character that can pierce through objects to hit them. After all three have been hit, make your way down to the bottom of the map and claim this Artifact.

Spirit You can find the Spirit Artifact in the Temple Ruins. You will need to make your way to the right side of the map and jump off the side. However, to reach the hidden platforms, make sure your character has a suitable jump, which they can augment using items or their own abilities. The Pilot is a great option having a slow, gradual falling jump that can help them reach this area. From there, you’ll need to jump across the various platforms and reach the other side to grab the Spirit Artifact.