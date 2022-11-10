There are multiple Nornir Chests for you to find as you explore God of War Ragnarok. These chests require you to break three runes protecting them, and then you’ll have the chance to acquire the items inside them, which will be an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, increasing Kratos’ maximum Health and Rage meters. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock all Nornir Chests in The Forbidden Sands in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes in The Forbidden Sands in God of War Ragnarok

There are two Nornir Chests for you to find in The Forbidden Sands. This is a location you can reach after working your way through Vanaheim, where you’ll have the opportunity to upgrade your chisel and break through the unique glyphs scattered throughout the game. You can find the first Nornir Chest in the southwest part of the region.

Related: Where to find Skirnir’s Gambanteinn in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first rune will be to the right of the Nornir Chest. You must use the Blades of Chaos to light it on fire, breaking the seal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second one is in the desert, beyond the small hole you found to locate this chest. You will want to place a Sigil Arrow on the brazier and then create a bigger one underneath it, connecting the two, using your Blades of Chaos again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third rune is on a higher cliff to the right of the second one. The process is the same as creating a Sigil Rune on the brazier and then a larger one underneath it, lighting it on fire, but you will need to do it from a faraway angle before you connect them all, unlocking the Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Nornir Chest is slightly more hidden. You can find it underneath the Elven Library, on the northeast side of the map. Make your way to the base of the entrance, and break a hole through the bottom section. The Nornir Chest will be deep inside this cemetery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the Nornir Chest, throw your Leviathan Axe on the Twilight Stone to the left of you, it can break all the hive clusters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Nornir Chest rune is to your right. Fire a Sigil Arrow at the fight to cause it to light.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Nornir Chest rune is on the right side. Again, you will need to cause three large Sigil Arrows to remain on the rocks between the campfire and the rune and then fire the last Sigil Arrow on the fire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final rune is hidden on the same side as the second one but behind the sensitive hive material, which will open up when you use a Sonic Arrow. Therefore, you need to connect a pair of Sigil Arrow clusters on the rocks to reach up to this rune and then fire a Sigil Arrow at the brazier of the second rune while the sensitive hive material is open, allowing you to complete the connection.