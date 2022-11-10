There are a handful of resources you’re going to need to track down while exploring God of War Ragnarok, and Skirnir’s Gambanteinn is one of them. It’s a rare resource that you’ll need to find to construct one of the relics at the forge, namely the Hilt of Angravadall. It’s a powerful item to add to your arsenal, but without the resources to craft it, you can’t use it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Skirnir’s Gambanteinn in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Skirnir’s Gambanteinn in God of War Ragnarok

Skirnir’s Gambanteinn is a rare resource because you can only find it from one location. It drops off a particular monster you can encounter while exploring the nine realms, but it’s an optional fight, so you do not need to defeat it to reach the end of the game.

Related: How to complete The Elven Sanctum in God of War Ragnarok

You can only find Skirnir’s Gambanteinn by exploring the Forbidden Sands. It’s a location to the northeast of The Barrens in Alfheim, and it only becomes available after you’ve completed the Vanaheim location once and unlocked Freya. By unlocking Freya, she enhances your chisel, and you can enter the Forbidden Sands. You will need to complete several side quests in this region, namely Freyr’s Gift and The Desert Door, which are interwoven into each other. When you reach the end of The Desert Door quest, you must battle against Gravel Belly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Graven Belly is a large drake and will dominate most of your screen. You will want to use the Draupnir Spear on the sides of its legs to cause it to topple, giving you a few opportunities to deal with it. Upon defeating Gravel Belly, one of the items it drops is Skirnir’s Gambanteinn, and you can take it back to the forge to use on your crafting sessions.