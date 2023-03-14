How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K23

It’s a time-honored tradition in wrestling and WWE 2K games. Much like in the past, there are a number of wrestlers in WWE 2K23 that are not available to be used right off the bat. Rather, there are quite a few locked wrestlers that must be obtained by the user. So, how can you unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K23? Let’s take a look.

All locked wrestlers in WWE 2K23

Here’s a look at the wrestlers that are locked in WWE 2K23, and how to get each:

Name How to unlock Andre the Giant 1,000 Store Tokens AJ Styles ’16 2K Showcase Batista 1,000 Store Tokens Beth Phoenix 1,000 Store Tokens Big Boss Man 1,000 Store Tokens Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager) 1,000 Store Tokens The Boogeyman 1,000 Store Tokens Booker T 1,000 Store Tokens Bret Hart 1,000 Store Tokens Brie Bella 1,000 Store Tokens British Bulldog 1,000 Store Tokens Cactus Jack 1,000 Store Tokens Chyna 1,000 Store Tokens Diesel 1,000 Store Tokens Doink the Clown 1,000 Store Tokens Eddie Guerrero 1,000 Store Tokens Eddie Guerrero ’97 1,000 Store Tokens Eric Bischoff 1,000 Store Tokens Faarooq 1,000 Store Tokens Goldberg 1,000 Store Tokens Hollywood Hogan 1,000 Store Tokens Hulk Hogan ’02 1,000 Store Tokens The Hurricane 1,000 Store Tokens Jake “The Snake” Roberts 1,000 Store Tokens JBL 1,000 Store Tokens Jerry “The King” Lawler 1,000 Store Tokens Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart 1,000 Store Tokens John Cena ’02 2K Showcase John Cena ’06 2K Showcase John Cena ’08 2K Showcase John Cena ’16 2K Showcase John Cena ’18 2K Showcase Kane 1,000 Store Tokens Kane ’08 1,000 Store Tokens Kevin Nash 1,000 Store Tokens Kevin Nash (nWo) 1,000 Store Tokens Kurt Angle 2K Showcase Lita 2K Showcase “Macho Man” Randy Savage 1,000 Store Tokens Maryse 1,000 Store Tokens Nikki Bella 1,000 Store Tokens Razor Ramon 1,000 Store Tokens Rey Mysterio Jr. 1,000 Store Tokens Rikishi 1,000 Store Tokens Rob Van Dam 2K Showcase The Rock 1,000 Store Tokens “Rowdy” Roddy Piper 1,000 Store Tokens Scott Hall 1,000 Store Tokens Scott Hall (nWo) 1,000 Store Tokens Shane McMahon 1,000 Store Tokens Shawn Michaels 1,000 Store Tokens Shawn Michaels (’05) 1,000 Store Tokens Stacy Keibler 1,000 Store Tokens Stephanie McMahon 1,000 Store Tokens Stephanie McMahon (Manager) 1,000 Store Tokens “Stone Cold” Steve Austin 1,000 Store Tokens Syxx 1,000 Store Tokens Ted Dibiase 1,000 Store Tokens Triple H 1,000 Store Tokens Triple H (Manager) 1,000 Store Tokens Trish Stratus 1,000 Store Tokens Ultimate Warrior 1,000 Store Tokens Umaga 1,000 Store Tokens The Undertaker 1,000 Store Tokens The Undertaker ’98 1,000 Store Tokens The Undertaker ’03 2K Showcase The Undertaker ’18 2K Showcase Vader 1,000 Store Tokens X-Pad 1,000 Store Tokens Yokozuna 1,000 Store Tokens

For wrestlers that need to be unlocked with Store Tokens, go to ‘Options,’ followed by ‘Store.’ After that, select ‘Purchasables’ to then buy all the available talent.

We will update this guide as we progress in WWE 2K23 and the 2K Showcase.