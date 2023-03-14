How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K23

How to get ’em all.

Image via 2K

It’s a time-honored tradition in wrestling and WWE 2K games. Much like in the past, there are a number of wrestlers in WWE 2K23 that are not available to be used right off the bat. Rather, there are quite a few locked wrestlers that must be obtained by the user. So, how can you unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K23? Let’s take a look.

Related: How to change attires in WWE 2K23

All locked wrestlers in WWE 2K23

Here’s a look at the wrestlers that are locked in WWE 2K23, and how to get each:

NameHow to unlock
Andre the Giant1,000 Store Tokens
AJ Styles ’162K Showcase
Batista1,000 Store Tokens
Beth Phoenix1,000 Store Tokens
Big Boss Man1,000 Store Tokens
Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager)1,000 Store Tokens
The Boogeyman1,000 Store Tokens
Booker T1,000 Store Tokens
Bret Hart1,000 Store Tokens
Brie Bella1,000 Store Tokens
British Bulldog1,000 Store Tokens
Cactus Jack1,000 Store Tokens
Chyna1,000 Store Tokens
Diesel1,000 Store Tokens
Doink the Clown1,000 Store Tokens
Eddie Guerrero1,000 Store Tokens
Eddie Guerrero ’971,000 Store Tokens
Eric Bischoff1,000 Store Tokens
Faarooq1,000 Store Tokens
Goldberg1,000 Store Tokens
Hollywood Hogan1,000 Store Tokens
Hulk Hogan ’021,000 Store Tokens
The Hurricane1,000 Store Tokens
Jake “The Snake” Roberts1,000 Store Tokens
JBL1,000 Store Tokens
Jerry “The King” Lawler1,000 Store Tokens
Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart1,000 Store Tokens
John Cena ’022K Showcase
John Cena ’062K Showcase
John Cena ’082K Showcase
John Cena ’162K Showcase
John Cena ’182K Showcase
Kane1,000 Store Tokens
Kane ’081,000 Store Tokens
Kevin Nash1,000 Store Tokens
Kevin Nash (nWo)1,000 Store Tokens
Kurt Angle2K Showcase
Lita2K Showcase
“Macho Man” Randy Savage1,000 Store Tokens
Maryse1,000 Store Tokens
Nikki Bella1,000 Store Tokens
Razor Ramon1,000 Store Tokens
Rey Mysterio Jr.1,000 Store Tokens
Rikishi1,000 Store Tokens
Rob Van Dam2K Showcase
The Rock1,000 Store Tokens
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper1,000 Store Tokens
Scott Hall1,000 Store Tokens
Scott Hall (nWo)1,000 Store Tokens
Shane McMahon1,000 Store Tokens
Shawn Michaels1,000 Store Tokens
Shawn Michaels (’05)1,000 Store Tokens
Stacy Keibler1,000 Store Tokens
Stephanie McMahon1,000 Store Tokens
Stephanie McMahon (Manager)1,000 Store Tokens
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin1,000 Store Tokens
Syxx1,000 Store Tokens
Ted Dibiase1,000 Store Tokens
Triple H1,000 Store Tokens
Triple H (Manager)1,000 Store Tokens
Trish Stratus1,000 Store Tokens
Ultimate Warrior1,000 Store Tokens
Umaga1,000 Store Tokens
The Undertaker1,000 Store Tokens
The Undertaker ’981,000 Store Tokens
The Undertaker ’032K Showcase
The Undertaker ’182K Showcase
Vader1,000 Store Tokens
X-Pad1,000 Store Tokens
Yokozuna1,000 Store Tokens

For wrestlers that need to be unlocked with Store Tokens, go to ‘Options,’ followed by ‘Store.’ After that, select ‘Purchasables’ to then buy all the available talent.

We will update this guide as we progress in WWE 2K23 and the 2K Showcase.

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved