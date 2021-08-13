how-to-unlock-and-equip-memories-in-garden-story

As you progress through Garden Story, you’ll need to swap out the memories you have equipped to give Concord different stats and buffs that will help them conquer the day. However, it’s not obvious how you unlock more of these and make the most of them, which is why we’ve put together this guide.

How to unlock memories

You unlock memories in Garden Story by experiencing life and completing every task thrown your way. Some memories are tied to story events, such as saying goodbye to Plum before they depart forever. Others are linked to specific actions, like killing a certain number of enemies, completing a set number of tasks, or experiencing something in the world. The more you play, the more memories you’ll unlock.

How to equip memories

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only equip memories while you’re resting on a leaf pillow. You need to select the memories option that comes up while resting, and from there, you’ll be able to look through the memories you’ve unlocked and equip them. You’ll have to swap memories quite a lot in the early game when you don’t have many slots unlocked. However, once you’ve unlocked more memory slots, you can equip multiple memories and buff Concord far beyond their base abilities.