How to unlock Ariel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a bunch of characters for you to unlock as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. Among the many characters you will find is Ariel. This mermaid is hard to find and doesn’t have a realm of her own for you to discover her. Instead, you will need to take to the seas and discover her lost soul. Here is how you can unlock Ariel in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Ariel

Before you can unlock Ariel, you will first need to unlock Dazzle Beach and the Glade of Trust. Once you have Dazzle Beach open, you can start the process of unlocking Ariel. Go to Dazzle Beach and head to where Skull Rock is. Near the pillar in front of this ominous rock is a destroyed raft. Interact with the raft and you will pick up a piece of the wreckage. This will initiate the quest called ‘The Mysterious Wreck.’

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bring the piece of the wreckage to Goofy and he will task you with crafting a Raft Repair Kit. To build the repair kit, you will need the following items:

30 Hardwood

7 Rope

25 Clay

10 Iron Ingot

Obtaining these items is no simple task. You will need to open additional areas to find all the parts needed. Hardwood can be found in the Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor. Rope is made from Fiber. To make Fiber, you will need to obtain Seaweed from any water source by fishing in areas without nodes. The Clay can be found by digging along the riverbanks in the Glade of Trust. Lastly, the Iron Ingot is created by obtaining Iron Ore from the Glade of Trust or Forest of Valor. It takes five Iron Ore to craft one Ingot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all of the items, needed to craft the Raft Repair Kit, find any crafting table and make it. After completing it, talk to Goofy and go down to the raft. Interact with the raft to repair it. The quest will be complete. Use the raft to sail across the ocean and you will appear next to Ariel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Ariel to start the quest called ‘The Lonely Island.’ To complete this quest, you simply need to take the raft back to the valley and place Ariel’s home in the water. You don’t need to build her home, just place the building area for it and she will appear.