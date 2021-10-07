How to unlock Champagne in Far Cry 6

There are a handful of animal companions you can have in Far Cry 6 referred to as amigos. These faithful partners will be by your side throughout your adventure as you battle to save Yara, and they each have a signature feature about them that makes them unique and valuable. For those who are looking to add Champagne to their Far Cry 6 adventure?

The only way to add Champagne to your game is to purchase the Vice Pack in Far Cry 6. Unfortunately, Champagne is a premium companion, and you’ll need to buy this pack from the in-game store and download it. You can access this store from the main menu in Far Cry 6 or click on the store on the upper option while playing the game.

When you unlock Champagne, you’ll be able to summon her, similar to every other amigo in Far Cry 6. She has a passive called Status Symbol that allows her to collect more money from dead enemies after combat. Her abilities include Greed is Good, Predatory Instinct, and Sonic Snarl. She is a stealth companion, so if you prefer to keep to the shadows, this pristine white cat is a worthwhile companion to add to your collection.

The pack Champagne comes in, the Vice Pack also comes with the Vice Outfit, Vice Skorpion weapon, Vice Warden Pinnacle vehicle, Vice Gold Bric, and the Vice Letter Opener knife.